Open house: 01-10-21

by

6101 Rushing Parc Lane

Hoover - Rushing Parc

MLS#899927

4 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$579,900

Robin Turberville, ARC Realty, 205-969-8910

Sunday, Jan. 10; 1-3 p.m.

2612 Montauk Road

Hoover - Ross Bridge The Hamptons

MLS#900731

5 Beds / 4 Baths

$525,000

Jana Woodruff, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd, 205-978-9000

321 Trace Ridge Road

Hoover - Willow Trace

MLS#901939

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$419,900

Jennifer Wiggins, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd, 205-978-9000

3627 Guyton Ridge Drive

Hoover - Guyton Estates

MLS#1272287

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$375,000

Jason Secor, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia, 205-397-6500

2316 Woodcreek Drive

Hoover - Kenwood

MLS#1271890

3 Beds / 2 Baths

$325,000

Samantha Ferguson, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia, 205-397-6500

Saturday, Jan. 9; 2-4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 10; 2-4 p.m.

2328 Old Rocky Ridge Road

Hoover

MLS#1271629

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$249,000

Gene Darden, eXp Realty, LLC Central, 888-923-5547

2421 Wine Ridge Drive

Hoover - Wine Ridge

MLS#1271851

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$230,000

Ashleigh Timmerman, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia, 205-397-6500

Imad Mohammad, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia, 205-397-6500