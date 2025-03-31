Onelife Fitness to open $14 Million sports club at AMC location

OneLife Fitness says it will be taking over the AMC movie theater at Lee Branch, which closed earlier this month.

In a press release sent Monday, the company said it is investing $14 million to open a state-of-the-art “Sports Club” at 801 Doug Baker Blvd. where the AMC Classic movie theater was located. The new facility, which will repurpose the theater, will span 68,000 square feet and is expected to be the largest Onelife location developed in recent years, the company said.

"Onelife Fitness Lee Branch is a perfect location for us to renovate an existing space that will anchor the Birmingham community and local businesses. We will be rolling out our new flagship design at Lee Branch that focuses on the holistic member experience, with engaging spaces and areas for people to connect with one another,” said OneLife Fitness CEO Ori Gorfine.

This will be the company’s second Alabama location as part of a broader expansion into the South. The company has previously announced a location opening in McCalla. That location is expected to open at the end of the year.

The company, based in Virginia, was recently purchased by an investment firm led by Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris.

The Lee Branch club will feature modern cardio and strength equipment, indoor saltwater pools, turf workout zones, and extensive recovery amenities including cold plunges, saunas, red light therapy, and HydroMassage.

“We’re excited to welcome Lee Branch to the Onelife family and are thrilled to be making an ongoing financial and wellness commitment to the Birmingham community,” Orfine said.

The new location is expected to create more than 100 local jobs and serve as a community gathering space with features like group fitness classes, boxing and cycling studios, a kids club, and spa-inspired locker rooms. The Lee Branch location will also debut Onelife’s new flagship design, focused on providing a holistic member experience.

No timeline was mentioned for the opening of the Lee Branch location, but the company added a website for people to register for updates at www.onelifefitness.com/gyms/lee-branch.