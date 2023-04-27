Oasis Counseling honors Monday Morning Quarterback Club for charitable giving

× Expand Photo courtesy of Billy Brown Jennifer Bates, president of the board for Oasis Counseling for Women & Children, presents the Anne B. LaRussa Award to Stan Blanton of the Monday Morning Quarterback Club for the club's charitable giving, during a luncheon at the Vestavia Country Club on March 7, 2023.

Oasis Counseling for Women & Children, a nonprofit providing mental health services to low-income women, children and their families in the greater Birmingham area, recently held a luncheon to honor the Monday Morning Quarterback Club for its charitable giving.

The club has supported Oasis’ children and adolescent program as well as other organizations that support children and young adults in Alabama.

Jennifer Bates, president of Oasis’ board of directors, presented the Anne B. LaRussa Award, given in honor of Oasis’ founder, to Stan Blanton of the Monday Morning Quarterback Club. Also, Oasis Executive Director Kathryn Bowden paid a special tribute to LaRussa.

Lou Lacey, director of emotional wellness at Children’s of Alabama hospital, gave a presentation entitled “Despair Does Not Win.”

The luncheon was held at the Vestavia Country Club ballroom. Sponsors included Protective Life, Barvette and Michael Patterson, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, Harbert Management Corp., Bridgeworth, the Dentons Sirote law firm, Encompass, Benny LaRussa Sr., Lynn and Benny LaRussa and Regions Bank.

Others in attendance included Kenneth Byrd, Jerry Duncan, Dan Lovell, Charles Miller, Thomas Sisson, Jeff Stone, T.J. Willings and Michelle McIntyre.

Oasis provides mental health services to primarily low-income women, children and

families without the financial means to seek private care. For more information, visit oasiscounseling.org.