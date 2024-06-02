Oak Mountain State Park opens renovated campground

× Expand Photo from Oak Mountain State Park Facebook page

Oak Mountain State Park has a newly renovated campground.

Campground guests will now check in at the new camp store, just across from the brand-new dog park and playground.

Guests have access to widened and modernized camping pads, improved Wi-Fi access, upgraded 50/30 amp service and fully accessible family unit bathhouses that include laundry facilities, air conditioning and heating.

Expanded tent and RV sites that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act are also now available, making Oak Mountain State Park increasingly accessible for all guests. All RV sites are equipped with a picnic table, grill, lantern hook and fire pit, and primitive camping sites have seen upgrades also.

Reservations can be made at Alapark.com through the “Plan Your Adventure Online” portal.