Numerous blood drives set in Hoover to help meet critical need

LifeSouth and the American Red Cross are holding numerous blood drives in Hoover in the coming days to meet the critical need for blood.

Below is a list of blood drives we currently know about in Hoover, followed by a list of blood drives in other parts of Jefferson and Shelby counties. This list will be updated as more information becomes available. It’s important to keep in mind that appointments are required in order to minimize wait times and help donors maintain appropriate distances from one another.

Appointments can be made at lifesouth.org or redcrossblood.org, depending on the organization conducting the blood drive.

Blood drives in Hoover:

Monday, March 30 — Walmart, 5335 U.S. 280, Hoover, noon-6 p.m. (LifeSouth)

— Walmart, 5335 U.S. 280, Hoover, noon-6 p.m. (LifeSouth) Monday, March 30 — Ross Bridge commercial center, 2101 Grand Ave., Hoover, noon-5 p.m. (LifeSouth)

— Ross Bridge commercial center, 2101 Grand Ave., Hoover, noon-5 p.m. (LifeSouth) Monday-Friday, March 30-April 3 — Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 4600 Preserve Parkway, Hoover, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. each day (LifeSouth)

— Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 4600 Preserve Parkway, Hoover, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. each day (LifeSouth) Monday-Friday, March 30-April 3 — St. Vincent’s One Nineteen, 7191 Cahaba Valley Road, Hoover, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday (American Red Cross)

— St. Vincent’s One Nineteen, 7191 Cahaba Valley Road, Hoover, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday (American Red Cross) Monday, April 6 — Walmart, 5335 U.S. 280, Hoover, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. (LifeSouth)

— Walmart, 5335 U.S. 280, Hoover, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. (LifeSouth) Saturday, April 11 — Walmart, 2780 John Hawkins Parkway, Hoover, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (LifeSouth)

Other blood drives in Jefferson and Shelby counties:

Daily — LifeSouth Donor Center, 396 West Oxmoor Road, Birmingham, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday; 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday (LifeSouth)

— LifeSouth Donor Center, 396 West Oxmoor Road, Birmingham, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday; 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday (LifeSouth) Tuesday, March 31 — Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace, North Shelby County, 12:45-7:45 p.m. (American Red Cross)

— Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace, North Shelby County, 12:45-7:45 p.m. (American Red Cross) Tuesday, March 31 — Walmart, 5100 U.S. 31 South, Calera, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (LifeSouth)

— Walmart, 5100 U.S. 31 South, Calera, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (LifeSouth) Thursday, April 2 — UAB Blazer Hall, 920 16th St. South, Birmingham, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (American Red Cross)

UAB Blazer Hall, 920 16th St. South, Birmingham, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (American Red Cross) Thursday-Friday, April 2-3 — UAB Medical Center, 1802 6th Ave. South, Birmingham, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (American Red Cross)

UAB Medical Center, 1802 6th Ave. South, Birmingham, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (American Red Cross) Friday, April 3 — CVS, 315 Main St., Trussville, noon-6 p.m. (Lifesouth)

— CVS, 315 Main St., Trussville, noon-6 p.m. (Lifesouth) Friday-Sunday, April 3-5 — Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace, North Shelby County, 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. (American Red Cross)

Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace, North Shelby County, 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. (American Red Cross) Saturday, April 4 — Walgreen’s, 1832 Ashville Road, Leeds, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (LifeSouth)

— Walgreen’s, 1832 Ashville Road, Leeds, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (LifeSouth) Saturday, April 4 — Walmart, 3500 Pelham Parkway, Pelham, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Lifesouth)

— Walmart, 3500 Pelham Parkway, Pelham, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Lifesouth) Sunday, April 5 — Piggly Wiggly, 4750 Eastern Valley Road, McCalla, noon-6 p.m. (LifeSouth)

— Piggly Wiggly, 4750 Eastern Valley Road, McCalla, noon-6 p.m. (LifeSouth) Monday, April 6 — UAB Medical Center, 1802 6th Ave. South, Birmingham, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (American Red Cross)

UAB Medical Center, 1802 6th Ave. South, Birmingham, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (American Red Cross) Monday, April 6 — Walmart, 655 Fieldstown Road, Gardendale, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. (LifeSouth)

— Walmart, 655 Fieldstown Road, Gardendale, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. (LifeSouth) Monday-Wednesday, April 6-8 — Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace, North Shelby County, 12:45-7:45 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 10:45 a.m.-5:45 p.m. Wednesday (American Red Cross)

Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace, North Shelby County, 12:45-7:45 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 10:45 a.m.-5:45 p.m. Wednesday (American Red Cross) Tuesday, April 7 — Mountain Brook YMCA, 2401 20th Place South, Mountain Brook, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. (American Red Cross)

Mountain Brook YMCA, 2401 20th Place South, Mountain Brook, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. (American Red Cross) Thursday, April 9 — Walmart, 1301 Whitfield Ave., Leeds, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. (LifeSouth)

— Walmart, 1301 Whitfield Ave., Leeds, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. (LifeSouth) Thursday-Friday, April 9-10 — UAB Medical Center, 1802 6th Ave. South, Birmingham, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (American Red Cross)

UAB Medical Center, 1802 6th Ave. South, Birmingham, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (American Red Cross) Friday, April 10 — Walmart, 1007 Red Farmer Drive, Hueytown, noon-6 p.m. (LifeSouth)

— Walmart, 1007 Red Farmer Drive, Hueytown, noon-6 p.m. (LifeSouth) Friday, April 10 — Respect Organization Safe Summer Rally, 524 6th Ave. South, Birmingham, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (American Red Cross)

Respect Organization Safe Summer Rally, 524 6th Ave. South, Birmingham, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (American Red Cross) Friday-Saturday, April 10-11 — Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace, North Shelby County, 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. (American Red Cross)

Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace, North Shelby County, 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. (American Red Cross) Saturday, April 11 — Walmart, 5100 U.S. 31 South, Calera, noon-5 p.m. (LifeSouth)

— Walmart, 5100 U.S. 31 South, Calera, noon-5 p.m. (LifeSouth) Sunday, April 12 — Walmart, 5959 Trussville Crossing Parkway, Trussville, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (LifeSouth)

— Walmart, 5959 Trussville Crossing Parkway, Trussville, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (LifeSouth) Sunday, April 12 — Walmart, 16077 U.S. 280, Chelsea, 2-6 p.m. (LifeSouth)

— Walmart, 16077 U.S. 280, Chelsea, 2-6 p.m. (LifeSouth) Monday, April 13 — Walmart, 1301 Whitfield Ave., Leeds, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (LifeSouth)

— Walmart, 1301 Whitfield Ave., Leeds, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (LifeSouth) Monday, April 13 — Walmart, 3500 Pelham Parkway, Pelham, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (LifeSouth)

— Walmart, 3500 Pelham Parkway, Pelham, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (LifeSouth) Monday, April 13 — Piggly Wiggly, 104 River Square Plaza, Hueytown, 1-6 p.m. (LifeSouth)

The surgeon general of the United States, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are all encouraging Americans to donate blood during this crisis. Donating blood is safe, and donation staff are trained in how to appropriately disinfect all surfaces at the donor location, officials said. Donors will need a photo ID.

Blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be healthy and feeling well at the time of donation, according to the Red Cross.

Donors can give blood up to six times a year, every eight weeks. Blood collection usually takes less than 20 minutes, but the entire process takes about 45 minutes.

Blood products are used during surgery, transplantation, trauma care, difficult pregnancies and cancer treatment. Some patients can require as much as 100 units of blood, according to UAB Hospital.