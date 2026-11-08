Novelty fireworks now allowed in Hoover

× Expand Adobe stock photo. Sparklers can now be legally sold and used in Hoover.

Selling and shooting fireworks in the city of Hoover without a permit has been illegal for decades, but the Hoover City Council recently made some slight adjustments to a city ordinance to allow for the sale and use of “novelty” fireworks and sparklers.

Novelty fireworks that now will be allowed include items such as party poppers, snappers, toy snakes, glow worms, wire sparklers and dipped sticks.

The ordinance defines sparkling devices as handheld or ground-based items that are nonexplosive and nonaerial and contain 75 grams or less of chemical compound per tube, or 500 grams or less total for multiple tubes. The definition also covers other devices that emit showers of sparks and sometimes a whistling, spinning or crackling effect when burning.

However, they do not include aerial devices, audible ground devices or anything that will detonate or explode.

Fireworks that still are illegal to sell or use in Hoover without a permit include firecrackers, skyrockets or bottle rockets, reloadable shell devices or Roman candles, single-tube devices with reports, aerials, aerial devices, audible ground devices, and anything that will detonate or explode.

Permits for fireworks other than these novelty items typically are issued only for professional, public displays such as the Fourth of July celebrations at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, Hoover Country Club and Greystone Golf and Country Club.

Hoover Fire Chief Clay Bentley said the state insurance office and state fire marshal’s office in 2021 carved out an exception in state regulations to allow for the sale of novelty fireworks and sparklers.

The Hoover Fire Department has received requests about this as well over the years and, after discussions with Mayor Nick Derzis and city attorney, decided to bring Hoover’s regulations more in line with state requirements.

The novelty fireworks can only be sold during the Fourth of July holiday season (June 20-July 10) and New Year’s the building where they were sold. holiday season (Dec. 15-Jan. 2).

The novelty items must be sold only with a permit from the city and in a permanent building with an automatic sprinkler system, and the building has to be inspected by the fire marshal’s office both before and after the material is placed out for sale, Bentley said. Sales from temporary trailers will not be allowed in the city limits, he said.

The novelty fireworks cannot take up more than 400 square feet of floor space and cannot be near a window where sunlight coming through glass could shine onto the fireworks and potentially cause them to ignite. They also cannot be sold within 50 feet of any other type of ignition source such as cigarettes, pipes or cigars.

Also, after the holiday season is over, any leftover novelty fireworks cannot be stored in the building where they were sold, Bentley said. They must be picked up by the wholesaler or distributor, he said.

Bentley said some other cities, including Huntsville, have already made this exception for novelty fireworks. There’s not enough data yet to know whether it’s a good or bad idea, he said.

“We’re in favor of this for now,” Bentley said. “The mayor told us that if we see a problem, we’ll rescind it.”

There’s inherent danger in anything people do, whether owning a handgun or driving a car, Bentley said.

“The end user is ultimately responsible for the use of these products — not only the discharge of these products, but also to clean up behind themselves and make sure that they discard these products appropriately so they don’t start a fire,” he said.