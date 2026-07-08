Nordic walking class teaches full-body fitness at Aldridge Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Aldridge Gardens

Aldridge Gardens will host a free Nordic Walking class with Dr. Leroy Hurt on Saturday, July 18, from 8:30-10 a.m.

The class will introduce participants to Nordic walking, a technique that uses specially designed poles to engage the upper body while walking. According to organizers, the exercise can involve up to 90% of the body's muscles, compared to about 40-50% during traditional walking or jogging.

Led by Dr. Leroy Hurt, retired associate dean of community engagement at the University of Alabama, the session will cover proper technique and the fitness benefits of Nordic walking, including burning up to 40% more calories than regular walking, reducing stress on the knees and joints, increasing oxygen consumption and improving posture after long hours at a desk.

The class is free, but registration is required because space is limited. Participants may bring their own Nordic walking poles, or borrow a pair from Dr. Hurt, who also will have poles available for purchase.

To register, visit aldridgegardens.com/education/events/spring_event_calendar.html.