Nonprofit raising funds for Hoover skate park

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. River Grimes, 13, jumps off a curb at the Hoover RV Park on Sept. 9. The city of Hoover has designated space at the Hoover Met Complex for a potential skate park.

Johnny Grimes always loved skateboarding as a teenager and now has a 13-year-old son who is into skateboards, too.

They have a skateboard ramp in their backyard in the Blackridge community, but there’s really no safe, designated skate park they can enjoy anywhere close, Grimes said.

He knows his family is not alone in the desire to see a skate park and is working with the city of Hoover to make that dream come true.

Grimes has been talking with Hoover City Council members quietly for more than a year and convinced city officials to allocate space at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex for a park. The trick now is to raise the money to build it.

Grimes formed a nonprofit called Skate Alabama and is launching a fundraising effort to come up with the money for the skate park.

His group’s goal is to build a 20,000-square-foot skate park, and that likely will cost $600,000 to $900,000, Grimes said.

“I know that scares a lot of people. It doesn’t scare me at all,” he said.

He has been involved with nonprofits for more than 12 years and believes it’s very feasible to come up with that amount of money, but it’s going to take a lot of volunteers and buy-in from the community, he said.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Gabriel Westry, 14, does an ollie at the Hoover RV Park on Sept. 9. The city of Hoover has designated space at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex as a potential skate park site.

DEMAND

One of the biggest challenges for projects like this is funding and helping city leaders and others understand the need for such a facility, Grimes said.

He said Hoover city leaders have been great partners and he appreciates their willingness to designate space at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. Now, it’s a matter of helping the rest of the community understand the need, he said.

There is a large community of people in Hoover and the greater Birmingham area who are into skateboarding, inline skating, scooters and BMX bikes, and the park Grimes has in mind would cater to all of those groups.

The problem is that there is no designated, safe space for people to do this, Grimes said. As a result, people who enjoy these sports either don’t do it, have to travel a long distance to find a skate park or have to find less ideal locations to do it.

That may be an office complex, shopping center or other public space that isn’t really designed for skateboarding or similar activities.

The idea is to create something where kids or adults don’t have to skate in a grocery store parking lot until they get run off by the property owner or run over, Grimes said.

Chastity Westry, a Ross Bridge resident, said her 14-year-old son has been skating for seven years and loves it. They frequently go to Auburn’s skate park and have been to 15 skate parks across the country, including ones in Chicago, Milwaukee and Louisville.

“Cities are investing in skate parks all over the country,” Westry said. “It’s probably one of the fastest growing sports.”

She noted that skateboarding is now included in the Olympics, which she said helps put proponents of the sport in a progressive position.

Her son frequently plays other sports at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, and having a skate park there, too, would be convenient, she said.

Grimes said having a skate park in Hoover also would provide something for kids who aren’t into team sports, where most of the focus seems to be.

× 1 of 2 Expand Johnny Grimes, the leader of the Skate Alabama nonprofit group, speaks to a group of people at Hoover City Hall on Sept. 2 about plans for a skate park at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. Photos by Jon Anderson. × 2 of 2 Expand Johnny Grimes Prev Next

OTHER PARKS

Skateboarding proponents have been trying to get a skate park in the Birmingham area for more than 15 years, Grimes said. Some small ones have popped up from time to time in places such as Homewood, Vestavia Hills and Trussville, but they eventually were removed, he said.

He believes the one in Homewood was shut down because someone wanted to build $500,000 condominiums next to it and didn’t want it there.

There are skate parks in Tuscaloosa, Atlanta and Nashville, and Birmingham has a couple of skate bowls at Railroad Park and is preparing to build a larger skate park in the City Walk area underneath Interstate 59/20. Huntsville recently announced plans to build a $4 million skate park with an anonymous donor contributing $1 million toward the effort.

Kipp Graham, a 39-year-old Bluff Park resident, said he has never been a skater, but he has an athletic 13-year-old daughter and would love for her to be able to learn how to skate.

Jacob Russell, another Bluff Park resident who has been skating for 17 years, said he has helped build skate parks in Costa Rica, Mexico and Russia and would love for Hoover to get one. They help build community and bring people together, he said.

Graham said when he was growing up as a teenager in a rural area, he never had anything like a skate park. Teenagers would start bonfires and drink because they didn’t have anything else to do. If they had had something like a skate park, it would have been a lot more productive activity for them to do, he said.

SKATING MYTHS

Grimes said the image some people have of skateboarders being punks who get into trouble really is a false notion. “It’s a great community of teenagers and young adults,” he said.

Another myth he wants to dispel is that building a skate park is a bad idea because the sport is too dangerous, he said. One study found that skateboarding was no more dangerous than football or basketball, he said.

Yes, there is some risk involved in skateboarding, but there are risks in all aspects of life and there are some acceptable levels of risk, Grime said. The risks associated with mountain biking and football haven’t kept cities from having mountain bike trails and football fields, he said.

Allan Rice, Hoover’s city administrator, agreed.

“We think if the facility is designed and built the right way, it can be a safe location for people to come and enjoy themselves in that sport,” Rice said.

It’s likely safer to do skateboarding in a place specifically designed for that purpose than at an office building, shopping center or other location not designed for it, he said.

The site currently considered the best location for the skate park is on the edge of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex parking lot, directly across from the Finley Center and next to the cell tower, Rice said.

The area currently is a gravel, fenced-in site being used to store equipment, such as soccer goals and portable bleachers, Rice said. It’s flat, visible and has easily accessible parking, and the equipment there now can easily be moved to another location, he said.

POTENTIAL DESIGN

Grimes said the park has yet to be designed, but he envisions it having bowls, stairs, ledges and transitions, and he wants something that can accommodate skaters at all levels: beginner, intermediate and expert.

He already has been in contact with Spohn Ranch Skateparks, which he said is one of the biggest companies in the country that designs and builds skate parks. That company also has a consultant that helps design skate parks to accommodate people in wheelchairs or with other disabilities, he said.

He also expects Hoover’s skate park would have shade structures, restrooms and lighting, he said.

“It’s going to be great. We anticipate drawing people from all over the region,” Grimes said.

And those people will also eat and spend money in Hoover, so there should be some economic benefit to the city, he said.

Rice said if the skateboard community can raise the money to build the skate park, the city of Hoover is willing to oversee and maintain it, along with the rest of the Hoover Met Complex.

Councilman Curt Posey said he doesn’t expect the city will have money to invest in design and construction, but that could depend on the level of interest shown by the community and the potential to bring in skateboard competitions.

Grimes said the Skate Alabama nonprofit will seek out grant money to help build the park, but he expects the effort to hinge on private donations by individuals and businesses, and he’s confident they can do it.

“We’re super-excited,” Grimes said. “It’s going to take a full effort of the entire community to make this a reality.”

To donate to the cause, volunteer with the group or find out more information, go to skateparkal.com.