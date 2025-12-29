Nominations open for 2026 Alex Dudchock Community Leadership Award

Nominations are now open for the 2026 Alex Dudchock Community Leadership Award, presented by the Shelby County Chamber and the Shelby County Mayors’ Association. The deadline to submit is Friday, Jan. 12, at noon.

Created in 2019, the award honors individuals who have made significant, positive contributions to Shelby County and reflects the values and service of its namesake, longtime county leader Alex Dudchock, who served the community for more than 30 years.

The award is presented only when a deserving candidate is identified. Past recipients include:

Alex Dudchock (2020, inaugural recipient)

James E. Purvis, CEO of A.C. Legg, Inc. (2022)

Thomas Walker Jr., founder of The American Village (2023)

Gary Waters, former mayor of Pelham (2025)

Nominees should either live or work in Shelby County and will be evaluated on their impact, accomplishments and efforts to improve the county or a specific municipality. Nominations are open to the public, and nominators are not required to be Chamber investors.

The 2026 recipient will be honored during the Chamber’s Annual Meeting Luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pelham Civic Complex. Each honoree’s name is also added to a permanent plaque displayed at the Chamber’s office.

To request a nomination form, contact the Chamber at 205-663-4542 or email info@shelbychamber.org. Completed forms must be submitted by Jan. 12 at noon to be considered.