Newsmaker of the Year finalist: William Kadish

As 2024 draws to a close, we’re highlighting some of the top newsmakers in Hoover from this year as part of our Newsmaker of the Year series. Today, we’re announcing one of our finalists: William Kadish.

Kadish, CEO of the Broad Metro development company, was front and center in the news in 2024 with controversy erupting over his planned second phase of Stadium Trace Village and financial incentives tied to it. That’s why Kadish is another finalist for Hoover’s Newsmaker of the Year for 2024.

The developer released a formal proposal for a second phase of Stadium Trace Village in February. His proposal for the 82-acre project included a performing arts center owned and operated by the city of Hoover, a Golf Suites tiered-golf bay and entertainment center similar to Top Golf, a 25-bed surgical center, four medical office buildings, a 120,000-square-foot retail and dining space and 1.5 miles of walking and bicycle trails.

But when Mayor Frank Brocato presented a proposed financial incentive package to the City Council in March that was much lower than Kadish had been proposing and the mayor pulled the performing arts center out of the talks, Kadish said he felt double-crossed by the mayor and Council President John Lyda and called Lyda an “evil, despicable” person. He later apologized.

The next month, in a public meeting, Lyda brought up Kadish’s felony conviction for grand larceny from more than two decades ago and said he didn’t want to do business with Kadish.

The City Council was split over the financial incentive package and encouraged Kadish to talk more with residents who had concerns about his plans. Kadish did, but thus far a new incentive package has not been brought before the council for a vote.

Kadish has altered his plans. The agreement for a Golf Suites was terminated due to a lack of incentives, but the plans still include the option for a performing arts center, as well as a 200-room hotel, surgery center, medical diagnostics facility and physicians’ office building.

