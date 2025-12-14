New traffic light on Alabama 119 goes live Dec. 16

× Expand Google map modified by Hoover Sun

A newly installed traffic light on Alabama 119 at Tattersall Park Drive is scheduled to become active on Tuesday, Dec. 16, Hoover officials said.

The signal has been operating in flash mode since its installation and will remain in that mode until Tuesday, when it is activated for full functionality, the city said.

The traffic light, which is at one of the entrances to Tattersall Park, was permitted by the Alabama Department of Transportation and funded by the Tattersall Park developer, EBSCO.

Once the signal becomes operational, the developer’s traffic engineer and the city of Hoover traffic engineer will monitor its performance and make any necessary adjustments to minimize traffic impacts, city officials said.

The city of Hoover then will assume responsibility for operating and maintaining that traffic signal, while ALDOT maintains all other aspects of Alabama 119.