New shopping centers set to open in 2019

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Robert Killian of Envision Signs installs the sign on the Keller Williams Realty office at The Village at Brock's Gap on Dec. 12.

Hoover is slated to gain several new shopping centers in 2019, as well as additions to existing shopping centers and commercial areas.

One of the larger ones coming early in the year is The Village at Brock’s Gap, at the intersection of Stadium Trace Parkway and Brock’s Gap Parkway.

Construction of that mixed-use center, with more than 70,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and office space, is well under way.

The Keller Williams real estate office actually opened in early December, and Burn Boot Camp and E.W. Motion Therapy were expected to open by the end of December, said Bart Holmes, vice president of development and property management for eds-America, one of the development partners for the center.

The Pointe Dance Arts, CakEffect and Trak Shak are expected to open mid-January, and the Organic Harvest grocery store, the largest tenant, should be ready to open by early spring, Holmes said. Other tenants signed include Tre Luna Restaurant, Polished Nail, South Oak Title and The Whole Scoop ice cream shop.

Developers are in talks with potential tenants for three or four other spots in the L-shaped shopping center, and they plan to build an 11,000-square-foot medical office building on the property as well.

Just to the north, at the intersection of Stadium Trace Parkway and John Hawkins Parkway, Broad Metro LLC is building the 44-acre Stadium Trace Village development.

The roads and landscaping were expected to be completed around the end of December, and Aldi opened its 22,220-square-foot grocery store shortly before Christmas. Other retailers and restaurants should begin to open in mid-2019, said Derick Belden, a spokesman for Broad Metro. Phase one should near completion by the end of 2019, the company said.

Other tenants that have been announced include a 39,000-square-foot UAB medical office building, Duluth Trading Co. (a Wisconsin-based apparel retailer), Big Whiskey’s (a Missouri-based tavern) and Culver’s (a Wisconsin-based casual fast food restaurant).

A village center called The Shoppes at Stadium Trace Village will include Taco Mama, a MELT sandwich shop, O’Henry’s Coffees, MOOYAH Burgers, Frutta Bowls, Sweet Charlie’s rolled ice cream shop, a new Cajun-themed restaurant called Cajun Roux, Wrapsody’s boutique, Jeremy Stephens Salon and ARC Realty office, according to Map Development and Retail Specialists, which are handling leasing for the village center.

The conceptual plan also still shows space for two hotels, though none have been named.

Just across Interstate 459, the owner of Jubilee Joe’s Cajun and Seafood Restaurant, is building a new restaurant and strip shopping center for six other businesses, on 1.7 acres next to the Sprouts grocery store.

Kashif “Kash” Saddiqui said he expects to break ground on the $5 million project in three to four months and be open in time for Christmas 2019. He is relocating from another shopping center just to the west on John Hawkins Parkway. His new restaurant will be more than 4,000 square feet and will seat 150 people, he said.

A little farther west, Terra Equities is adding 19,000 square feet of commercial space in three buildings in the Ross Bridge town center, with some businesses scheduled to open in January or February. Announced tenants include Ross Bridge Pharmacy, Dreamcakes Bakery, Birch Tree Day Spa and the Parlor salon.

U.S. Steel also is getting ready to expand its commercial center in The Preserve community, on the north side of Preserve Parkway. The Hoover City Council in November approved a zoning change that will allow a grocery store occupying up to 29,000 square feet. A previous zoning plan did not allow any commercial tenant to take up more than 15,000 square feet.

Peter Allsopp, a representative for U.S. Steel, said the developer hoped to have a tenant firmed up to begin construction by November 2019.

On the eastern side of Hoover, EBSCO continues its development of Tattersall Park. Publix has broken ground for a 48,387-square-foot grocery store and expects construction to be complete by October, spokeswoman Brenda Reid said.

Other new businesses still on the way include the Alabama Power Co. Employees Credit Union, Firestone tire and auto center and Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar.

Also in eastern Hoover, developer Jim Mitchell plans to build a 15,100-square-foot shopping center called The Village at Meadow Brook at the intersection of Alabama 119 and Doug Baker Boulevard. No tenants had been announced as of mid-December.

