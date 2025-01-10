New Shelby County Commissioner Josh Sisk begins term

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Josh Sisk steps up to the role of Shelby County Commissioner following his election in November 2024.

Josh Sisk had never seriously considered running for public office, but the State Farm billing supervisor and Hoover resident knew he loved his adopted home enough to want to serve it.

“I had never thought about it before until it was brought up to me, and the more conversations I had, the more I got interested in it,” Sisk said. “The more I learned, the more I saw and the more people I met, the more my excitement grew to serve in the role because the more I found out about my own county, the more I loved my county and learning what a wonderful place it is to live.”

Sisk, 46, recently took the oath of office to become the newest Shelby County commissioner, serving District 6, which begins along U.S. 280 and spreads west along Valleydale Road past I-65.

Originally from Cliffside, North Carolina, Sisk spent his formative years in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where he graduated from Middle Tennessee State University and met his wife, Megan. Now married for 20 years, the couple has two children attending Spain Park High School.

Sisk, a Republican, defeated his Democratic opponent, Anondo Banerjee, for the seat in November. But, Sisk says he was not motivated by a particular political issue, but rather by civic pride in Shelby County.

That same motivation drove him to immerse himself in the county’s workings even before his election, attending commission meetings and community events to better understand the responsibilities of the role.

“My primary focus now is to continue learning,” Sisk said. “There’s so much to discover about my district and the county as a whole.”

Sisk emphasized listening and teamwork as central to his leadership philosophy. He credits fellow commissioners and county officials, including outgoing District 6 Commissioner Jeff Brumlow, who was drawn out of the district in the latest redistricting, for making his transition a smooth one.

“They’ve been incredibly supportive, answering my questions and introducing me to key people,” Sisk said. “It’s clear that everyone is working together with a single agenda: doing what’s best for Shelby County.”

One of Sisk’s priorities is addressing mental health and substance abuse challenges within the county’s incarcerated population. Working closely with the Sheriff’s Department, the county is developing programs to divert individuals who struggle with these issues away from traditional incarceration and into treatment facilities.

“These efforts aim to break the cycle and ensure people receive the help they need,” Sisk said. “Shelby County is leading the way in Alabama on this front.”

Balancing his new role with his career, family and community commitments, Sisk relies on strong support from his wife, Megan, whom he called “incredibly supportive.”

As he starts his term, Sisk’s enthusiasm for Shelby County is as strong as when he first decided to run for office.

“This isn’t about changing something that’s broken,” he said. “It’s about continuing to move forward and contributing to the success of a community I deeply love.”