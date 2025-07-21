New Rotary club forming for 'greater Hoover'

A new Rotary Club is forming in Hoover called the Rotary Club of Greater Hoover.

The club is holding an invitation-only launch event and dinner on Wednesday, July 30, at a home in the Cahaba River Estates community off John Hawkins Parkway.

The community service group is being founded by 21 people and will be an official chapter of Rotary International, a global network of 1.4 million leaders who connect to provide humanitarian service, promote integrity and advance good will, peace and understanding. The club is dedicated to serving the greater Hoover area through community projects, leadership development and global initiatives.

Officers of the club are President Tanveer Patel, President-elect Raymond Osbun, Vice President Debra Hays, Treasurer Tabassum Halim and Secretary Adil Patel.

“ The launch of a Rotary Club of Greater Hoover will strengthen our community by uniting passionate leaders and volunteers for ‘Service Above Self,’” Tanveer Patel said in a press release. “It drives initiatives in learning, health and economic development, while offering networking, youth empowerment and global outreach — elevating Hoover as a beacon of compassion and progress. … With the support of community leaders like District Governor Butler Cain, Assistant District Governor Bob Van Loan and Mayor Frank Brocato, our club is committed to building a stronger, more connected community while upholding the values of Rotary International.”

For more information about the Rotary Club of Greater Hoover, contact Adil Patel at adilpatel786@hotmail.com.