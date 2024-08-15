New refugee resettlement group sets up shop in Hoover

× Expand Photo by Grace Thornton Birmingham Cross Cultural Connections, a new refugee resettlement group, has opened an office on Patton Chapel Road in Hoover, Alabama.

Birmingham Cross Cultural Connections, a new refugee resettlement and development organization in Hoover, will celebrate a ribbon cutting and open house Friday, Aug. 16, at 11 a.m. at its office at 2025 Patton Chapel Road, Suite B.

The organization has already received its first several refugee families and plans to resettle 120 people by December 2025. BCCC serves as an affiliate of World Relief, a global Christian humanitarian organization that has been resettling refugees in other parts of the United States since 1979.

Katherine Woods, BCCC executive director, said the organization’s mission is to see all nationalities flourish here “while finding and living out God’s good design for their lives.”

They have two areas of service — one is resettling refugees and helping them get started with their new life here, and the other is walking alongside refugees long term to help them thrive.

In addition to the refugees BCCC has received already for resettlement, they’re helping 11 families so far who have rolled off other organizations’ programs but still need support. BCCC helps all refugees in their care with needed items to start their new life as well as providing personal development classes on topics ranging from budgeting to finding a job.

They also help with things such as getting driver’s licenses, getting enrolled in school and taking the citizenship test. The goal is to help refugees achieve self-sufficiency, Woods said.

For more information, visit bhmccc.org.