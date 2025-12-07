New police Chief Clay Morris to speak to Hoover Small Business Alliance

× Expand Photo from Hoover Police Department website Hoover police Chief Clay Morris

New Hoover police Chief Clay Morris is scheduled to be the speaker at the Hoover Small Business Alliance’s holiday networking gathering this Wednesday, Dec. 10.

The breakfast meeting will be from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Hoover Randle Home and Gardens at 2255 Tyler Road. The breakfast and meeting is free and open to any small business owner.

Attorney Paul DeMarco will be the moderator for the gathering. For more information, contact Hoover Small Business Alliance Founder Traci Fox at 205-919-0561 or hooversmallbusinessalliance@gmail.com