New pediatric urgent care clinic coming to Brock’s Gap

220419_Urgent_Care_For_Children The Urgent Care for Children company hopes to open its fourth location in the Birmingham-Hoover metro area at The Village at Brock's Gap in Hoover, Alabama, in May 2022, a company official said.

A new urgent care clinic designed specifically for children and youth is coming to The Village at Brock’s Gap in Hoover.

The Urgent Care for Children company plans to open its fourth clinic in the Birmingham-Hoover metro area at that location by May, said Anna Peacock, the company’s vice president of communication and marketing.

The clinic will be in a 2,500-square-foot spot next to the Medical West Brock’s Gap Health Center at the corner of Stadium Trace Parkway and Brock’s Gap Parkway.

It will offer after-hours care for children from birth to age 21 for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, including fever, allergies, coughs, colds, acute asthma attacks, flu, sprains and strains, earaches, bruises and lacerations, sore throats, insect bites and stings, vomiting and upset stomach, minor burns, diarrhea and rashes.

However, the clinic is not designed for medical emergencies, acute trauma or life-threatening illnesses. Children with those kinds of conditions, including difficulty breathing, symptoms of heart attack or stroke, unconsciousness, choking, drug overdoses and serious injuries, are encouraged to call 911 or go to an emergency room.

Urgent Care for Children clinics also are not designed for wellness visits, sports physicals or immunizations, Peacock said. People should go to their primary care doctor for those types of visits.

But there are times when children need care after typical doctors’ office hours, and an urgent care clinic can be a more convenient and affordable option than visiting an emergency room, Peacock said.

Typical hours at Urgent Care for Children clinics at 2-10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends, she said. Sometimes, the clinics are open from noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays, she said.

The clinics typically have five to six employees on site per shift, including a full-time pediatrician, nurse practitioner, one to two medical assistants, a front office desk assistant and front office manager.

The clinic will have an on-site laboratory for things including blood tests, urine analysis, monospot tests, sexually transmitted infection tests for girls, and rapid strep, flu and RSV tests.

There also will be an X-ray machine and in-house pharmacy equipped to handle many common pediatric prescriptions, as well as ear piercing and language translation services, according to the company’s website.

Because of the pediatric focus, the office will have bright colors, cartoons, snacks, juice boxes and coloring pages to keep children entertained, Peacock said.

All Urgent Care for Children clinics also have sensory accommodations for patients who respond well to a quieter, more secure environment, including a mobile sensory unit and sensory bags with things like noise-reducing headphones, disc balls, fidget toys and other items to help keep patients calm, Peacock said.

All the medical professionals have been trained to respond to pediatric patients with sensory needs, and the company is proud to be certified by KultureCity as a sensory-inclusive urgent care organization since the fall of 2019, she said.

The Hoover clinic will be the 20th Urgent Care for Children clinic across the Southeast, Peacock said. Others in the metro area are along U.S. 280 in north Shelby County, Trussville and Vestavia Hills.