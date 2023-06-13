New I-459 interchange is topic for June Hoover chamber luncheon

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Blake Miller, center, Hoover's assistant city engineer, speaks with Mayor Frank Brocato, right, and Emily Aderholt, a civil engineer for the city, about where the new exit on Interstate 459 will connect to South Shades Crest Road on Wednesday March 15, 2023.

The planned Exit 9 interchange on Interstate 459 in Hoover will be the topic of discussion at the June luncheon this week for the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce.

Blake Miller, the assistant city engineer, and Greg Knighton, the city’s economic development manager, are the scheduled speakers to talk about the “new gateway to Hoover.”

The newI-459 Exit 9 interchange is planned between Exit 6 at Morgan Road and Exit 10 at John Hawkins Parkway. The interchange is slated to go slightly southwest of the South Shades Crest Road overpass and include new auxiliary lanes on I-459 between the new Exit 9 and Exit 10 at John Hawkins Parkway, as well as bridges over I-459, ramp bridges over railroad tracks, and roads connecting the interstate to Ross Bridge Parkway and Brock’s Gap Parkway.

For more information about the planned interchange, see this March 30 Hoover Sun story.

The luncheon is scheduled at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, June 15. Networking starts at 11:15 a.m., with the lunch following and scheduled to end by 1 p.m. The cost is $25 for chamber members and $30 for “future members.”

Reservations are requested by noon on Wednesday, June 14. Register at hooverchamber.org/events.