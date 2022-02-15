New funding agreement reached to widen Valleydale Road, Alabama 261

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Valleydale Alabama 261 widening map The cities of Hoover, Pelham, and Helena and Shelby County have reached a new funding agreement for an estimated $40 million project to widen Valleydale Road ti five lanes from Riverchase Parkway East to U.S. 31, and Alabama 261 to five lanes between U.S. 31 and Bearden Road.

The cities of Hoover, Pelham and Helena and Shelby County have reached a new agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to fund an estimated $40 million road widening project on Valleydale Road and Alabama 261.

The project will widen Valleydale Road to five lanes between Riverchase Parkway East and U.S. 31, and Alabama 261 to five lanes on the western side of U.S. 31 all the way to Bearden Road.

The new funding agreement calls for ALDOT to use $33.3 million of federal money for the widening, plus $4 million in state money and $675,000 each from Hoover, Helena, Pelham and Shelby County.

“The project started out at $1 million for the cities and county, and we got it down to $675,000, and in an unusual show of cooperation of all the players, we’ve been able to do this,” Shelby County Engineer Randy Cole said. “We added a clause in the contract saying if the overruns are too high, we individually reserve the right to back out of the project.”

Initially, this was two separate widening projects on either side of U.S. 31, but the parties got together in 2019 and combined them into one project.