New Bash on the Bluff fall festival comes to Bluff Park

Oris & Oak, a 9-acre event venue on part of a former farm in Bluff Park, is holding a fall Bash on the Bluff event this Saturday, Oct. 14, that will include live music, food trucks, inflatables, local vendors, a petting zoo, pumpkin patch and more.

The event is slated to begin at 11 a.m. and last until 4 p.m.

The event venue at 613 Sanders Road is on part of the former 34-acre Smith Farm and more recently was called Hare Farm after the Hare family purchased almost 9 of the more scenic acres of the property in 2019.

Oris & Oak is still owned and operated by the Hare family, which also owns and operates the Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe. The new name is a nod to the family because Oris is David Hare’s actual first name. The property also has a large oak tree on Savoy Street. For more information, go to orisandoak.com.