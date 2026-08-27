Nature journaling class series encourages curiosity at Aldridge Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Aldridge Gardens

Aldridge Gardens will offer a Nature Journaling Class series starting on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 10-11:30 a.m. in the NaphCare Education Building.

Instructor Amy Sides will introduce participants to ways of finding artistic inspiration in gardens, cities and other everyday surroundings. Using approachable, stress-free prompts, she will encourage participants to slow down, observe natural details and record what they discover in a journal.

The class is designed for all skill levels, and no previous art or nature journaling experience is necessary. Rather than focusing on producing finished artwork, the program uses art as a tool for learning and observation while encouraging participants to follow their curiosity and explore their creativity.

Sides will provide paper, pencils and colored pencils for participants to use during the class.

The Sept. 5 session is part of a free series continuing Sept. 9, Oct. 3 and 7, Nov. 7 and 11 and Dec. 5 and 9. Each class will be held from 10-11:30 a.m.

Classes are free, but space is limited and advance reservations are required. For registration and more information, visit aldridgegardens.com.