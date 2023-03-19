National Night Out returns to Hoover for first time since 2019

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Carter Eppes, 8, listens as Officer Kevin Lawson, with the Hoover Police Bomb Squad, tells him about the Rometec F6A, a bomb disposal robot, during Hoover's National Night Out held at Riverchase Galleria, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.

The Hoover police and fire departments are bringing back the National Night Out event to Hoover for the first time since 2019.

And Hoover’s event has been moved up to spring instead of August. It will be held this Tuesday night, March 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Belk parking lot at the Riverchase Galleria.

National Night Out is a national event designed to promote partnerships between police departments and the community, as well as neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer.

The Hoover police and fire departments both will have some of their specialty teams and equipment on display for the public to see.

For example, the Police Department plans to have its mobile command center, special response team, explosive ordnance disposal team, a seized Porsche 911, members of the K9 unit and the department’s Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Other agencies are expected to be represented as well. The event also will include food trucks, inflatables, a car show, music and bungee activities.