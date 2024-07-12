National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors to hold open house at Hoover library

× Expand Image from the Hoover Public Library website

The Birmingham chapter of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors is having an open house at the Hoover Public Library this Saturday.

The open house is scheduled in the Fitzgerald Room at the library from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors will get a chance to see the internal movements of various watches and clocks and speak with members of the Birmingham chapter as they demonstrate repair and restoration techniques.

The National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors was formed as The Watch Collectors Club in 1943 and later changed its name when the club added clock collectors. Today, the organization has nearly 10,000 members worldwide.

The group, which is open to anyone interested in timepieces and the art and science of timekeeping, is committed to being world leaders in education and advocacy for horology, which is the study and measurement of time.

For more information, visit nawcc.org.