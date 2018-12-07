NAACP Legal Defense Fund asks for federal probe into Hoover police shooting

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Crump press conference 12-3-18 (5) Emantic Bradford Sr., holds a picture of his son, Emantic "E.J." Bradford Jr., who was killed by a Hoover police officer at the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 22, 2018, during a press conference at Rock City Church in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. To the left of Bradford Sr. is Anthony Thomas, Bradford Jr.'s uncle.

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund is asking the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama to launch an independent federal criminal investigation into the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Hueytown man at the Riverchase Galleria by a Hoover police officer on Thanksgiving night.

Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director counsel for the Legal Defense Fund, requested the investigation in a letter to U.S. Attorney Jay Town on Thursday, according to the letter posted on the LDF website.

Ifill said that, in addition to the state investigation into the shooting, she wants Town’s office to investigate whether law enforcement officers willfully deprived Emantic “E.J.” Bradford Jr. of his civil rights.

“This matter has been grossly mishandled by local law enforcement from the start, beginning with a police officer shooting a young black man three times from behind, including in the back of the head, as he tried to flee a dangerous situation and help others in doing the same,” Ifill wrote in the letter.

She wants to know why “Bradford was singled out by police officers, why he was shot as he ran away and killed without warning, and why he was falsely identified as the shooter (in another shooting that had just occurred).”

Police have said Bradford had a gun in his hand when he was shot, but Ifill said witnesses reportedly have said Bradford’s gun, which he was licensed to carry, was tucked in his waistband.

“Evidence has since revealed that, not only did Mr. Bradford, pose no threat when he was shot three times from behind, he was trying to assist others and usher them away from the area where the shooting had occurred,” Ifill wrote.

She said she also wants an investigation to clarify the circumstances that led to Bradford’s death, whether he was administered aid and why a nurse was prevented from tending to him.

“By baselessly and wrongly blaming Mr. Bradford for the (previous) shootings before conducting a competent investigation, the HPD (Hoover Police Department) has caused tremendous pain to Mr. Bradford’s family and to the local community, resulting in days of protests and a deepening mistrust that will only make an investigation into this matter by local authorities more difficult,” Ifill wrote.

If during the course of any investigation Town were to uncover evidence that Hoover police officers have engaged in a pattern or practice of violating individuals’ civil rights, Ifill requested that Town refer that information to the civil rights division of the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate potential systemic misconduct by law enforcement.

“A federal investigation is urgently needed to serve as an independent probe into what happened, to hold accountable those responsible, and to bring some measure of closure to all those affected by the tragic death of E.J. Bradford,” Ifill wrote.

Hoover City Attorney Phillip Corley issued a statement, saying the city of Hoover is a wonderfully diverse community, and the Hoover Police Department has a history of very positive relationships with the city’s residents, businesses and visitors.

“Regarding the tragic death of Emantic "E.J." Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., we are unaware of any facts that would necessitate a federal investigation,” Corley wrote. “Nonetheless, should the U.S. Attorney elect to engage in an inquiry, he will have our full support and cooperation."

Hoover police and city officials have declined to comment about details of the shootings or to release any video evidence related to the shootings because the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency asked them not to do so.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor has said that prematurely releasing the video and other evidence in the shootings could compromise the integrity of the investigation being conducted by his agency. ALEA will not release anything publicly but will turn over all evidence, including videos, to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office once its investigation is complete, Taylor said.

