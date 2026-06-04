Music camp introduces young beginners to instruments at two Hoover-area locations

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mason Music

Mason Music is accepting registrations for its Music Camp for Beginners, a summer program designed to introduce children ages 6-9 to music through hands-on learning and interactive activities.

The camp will be offered June 15-19 at Mason Music’s Bluff Park location and June 22-26 at its Greystone location. Registration closes June 8 for the Bluff Park session and June 15 for the Greystone session.

Each camp runs from 8:30-11:30 a.m. daily and gives participants the opportunity to explore piano, guitar and drums using real instruments. Campers also will learn foundational music concepts through singing, games, crafts and group activities before performing a song on the final day.

Families receive a personalized recommendation after camp identifying which instrument their child showed the most aptitude for, helping guide future music lesson decisions.

Mason Music says its camps are taught by experienced instructors selected from its roster of nearly 100 music teachers in Birmingham and Madison. The company maintains small class sizes and low student-to-teacher ratios to provide individualized attention and engaged learning opportunities.

No instruments are required for beginner camps, as all equipment and materials are provided. Organizers say families are often surprised by how much children learn in a single week, and families receive updates about their child’s progress throughout camp.

Registration is $235. For more information, visit masonmusic.com/group-programs/birmingham-music-camps.