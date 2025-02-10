Mountaintop Church grows with kids’ addition

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Daniel and Kolie Sanford check in their children in a new 16,000-square-foot children's addition at Mountaintop Church on Jan. 12.

When many churches run out of space, it’s often in their sanctuary, but at Mountaintop Church, they’ve been overrun with young families and children, Lead Pastor Carter McInnis said.

That prompted the church, which is in Vestavia Hills but also has many members from Hoover, to recently open a new 16,000-square-foot children’s area.

They have about 270 to 300 children show up on typical Sundays, from birth to fifth grade, and they needed more space to take care of them, McInnis said. The children have a large group worship time and also break off into smaller groups.

“We’ve had three small groups in one room talking over each other,” he said.

So the church did a fundraising campaign to build the $8.5 million addition, said Jake Davis, the church’s creative and digital pastor. The new space includes nine rooms for nursery and preschool children, each with a bathroom, and a lobby, he said. The project also included converting some outdoor space into an outdoor gathering area with patio furniture, as well as about 40 more parking spaces, Davis said.

The existing 10 rooms in which the children have been meeting will be used for older children, Davis said.

“Our church is working hard for our next generation and partnering with parents,” McInnis said. “Parents need all the help they can get these days.”

Mountaintop has an outstanding kids’ ministry team led by Kids Pastor Melissa Sanderson and outstanding volunteers who work with the children, McInnis said.

Reaching the next generation is key, Davis said.

“If we’re going to pass down our faith through ministry, it’s going to happen with the next generation,” he said. “We want to raise a generation that loves and follows Jesus. We believe that life is better with Jesus.”

Construction on the addition began in the spring. While complete enough to open Jan. 12, additional touchups have continued.

Mountaintop, established in 1992, has an auditorium that can seat about 1,600 people, Davis said. Currently, there are about 1,400 people attending the two services at 9 and 11 a.m., so there is still room to grow, he said.

In addition to Vestavia Hills and Hoover, the church also draws members and attendees from Pelham, Alabaster, Calera, Mountain Brook, Homewood and Crestwood, McInnis said.

The church is eager to spread the news about Jesus with the metro Birmingham community, Davis said.

“For far too long, churches have been known for what they’re against. We just want to be known for what we’re for,” he said. The church is for Birmingham, for families and for one more person to know Jesus, he said.

McInnis said they’re glad to welcome people to the new building, but it’s really not about the buildings.

“Buildings are going to come and go. It’s really about the opportunity to change lives inside those buildings,” McInnis said. “We’re really excited about the facilities, but more excited about the relationships and community that will happen inside those walls.”

Mountaintop Church is at 225 Centerview Drive.