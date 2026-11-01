Moss Rock Festival returns for 21st year at Hoover Met Complex, Nov. 7-8

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. A sign welcomes people to the 2025 Moss Rock Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The Moss Rock Festival turns 21 this fall, and the eco-creative weekend that has become one of Hoover’s signature November traditions returns to the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7-8.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 5500 Stadium Trace Parkway. Parking at the Hoover Met is free. Chase Bank is the presenting sponsor for 2026, a partnership festival organizers announced in September.

Since its founding, the festival has built its identity around three themes: nature, art and design, and “smart living,” the organizers’ term for sustainable products and ideas for everyday life. The event is run by the Foundation for Arts and Cultural Connections, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that also operates under the name Find Art Birmingham. Last year’s 20th anniversary edition drew more than 100 artists working in clay, fiber, painting, printmaking, jewelry, furniture, photography, wood, metal, glass and mixed media.

This year’s featured artist, whose work anchors the 2026 poster, is Tuscaloosa mixed-media painter Penny Dobson. A retired art teacher, Dobson paints animals, birds and flowers in oils on repurposed vintage objects, from antique alarm clocks and dresser mirrors to a canvas built from the parts of a 19th-century reed organ. She layers in seed beads, gold leaf and handmade papers, and in place of a signature on the front of each piece, she affixes a penny minted in the 1970s, the decade she was born. Her poster piece, “Songbird,” is a goldfinch painted on a violin.

“I just have never liked signing the front of my work,” Dobson said in an artist statement published on the festival’s website.

A featured artist exhibition of Dobson’s work will be on display at the festival, alongside a design exhibition from bDot Architecture.

New to Take Root: A Tree Legacy Project this year is a printmaking workshop and exhibition presented by Collin Williams, professor of art and director of new media at the University of Montevallo. Through a partnership with Cool Green Trees and the Jefferson County Greenways Commission, the public authority that operates Ruffner Mountain, Red Mountain Park and Turkey Creek Nature Preserve, visitors can enter to win a tree sapling and pick up pollinator seed packets at the Take Root booth.

The festival’s familiar features are scheduled to return: the Nature and Smart Living Market and the Sweetery, live music and dance on the Crescent Stage, food trucks at the Festival Cafe, and hands-on art workshops for children at WonderKid Studios.

The Planet Project, the festival’s school outreach program in which students build large-scale sculptures from recycled materials, has an insect theme in 2026. Organizers titled this year’s challenge “Small Wonders | Big Impact: Insects Above, Below and All Around,” and the finished pieces will be displayed on the festival grounds.

The Moss Rock Beer Garden, a tented and open-air craft tasting event held from 12:30 to 3 p.m. both days, marks its 15th year. Admission includes a commemorative 13-ounce Belgian glass, samples from Alabama breweries and beyond, special brews from local homebrewers, wine, beer floats, snacks, and the day’s college football games on Mr. Mancave’s multiscreen display wall.

Festival admission is $13 in advance and $15 at the gate, and a single ticket covers both days. Kids and students 18 and younger get in free. Beer garden tickets are $40 in advance, with orders due by Nov. 6, and $45 at the gate. Both include festival entry for the weekend. Advance buyers are guaranteed the 2026 glass design, while gate buyers receive it only while supplies last.

For the full artist gallery, the Crescent Stage lineup and tickets, visit mossrockfestival.com.