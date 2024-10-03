More than 400 people show up for 2024 Taste of Hoover at Aldridge Gardens

× Expand Still image from video by Jon Anderson More than 400 people came out to the 2024 Taste of Hoover event to sample food from Hoover restaurants and other food and beverage providers at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.

More than 400 people came out to Aldridge Gardens Thursday night for the 2024 Taste of Hoover event.

Guests were able to sample food and beverages from about 40 restaurants, catering companies and other food and drink providers.

They had a wide range of food choices, from pizza to barbecue, sushi, hamburger sliders, chicken, New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp, cheese grits, roast beef, and pimento cheese and pepper jelly pork rinds. Desserts and drinks were plentiful as well.

Jim and Bridget Walsh of Riverchase said it was their first time to come to the Taste of Hoover event. Jim Walsh said he liked the atmosphere and opportunity to try a lot of different things at once. In particular, he liked the pizza from Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, which just opened in Stadium Trace Village. He and his wife had driven by it but not had a chance to visit yet, he said.

×

Allan and Jackie Geisler of Vestavia Hills also were at Taste of Hoover for the first time. Allan Geisler said he found some German beer from Brock’s Gap Brewing Co. that he liked, and Jackie enjoyed the food from the La Paz Mexican restaurant.

Here’s a full list of participants in this year’s Taste of Hoover:

Aww Shucks

Baba Java Coffee

Big Whiskey’s

Brock’s Gap Brewing Co.

Bushwhacker Spirits

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Casual Pint

City Bowls

Classic Catering and Events

Customs Café

Darco Spirits

Dread River Distilling Co.

East 59 Café

Edible Arrangements

Emily’s Heirloom Pound Cakes

Eugene’s Hot Chicken

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Happy Catering Co.

Hero

Jefferson State Community College Culinary & Hospitality Institute

La Paz Restaurant & Catering

Merk’s Tavern

Michelle’s Chocolate Lab

Newk’s Eatery

Nothing But Noodles

Phil Sandoval’s Mexican Restaurante

R & S Food Service

Red Eye Louie’s

Rock N Roll Sushi

Savoie Catering

Saw’s BBQ

Super Chix

Sweet Claire’s Caboose

Sweet Daddy’s Sweet Potato Pies

Temper Coffee

Tre Luna Bar and Kitchen/Tre Luna Catering

Twin Peaks

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Walking Taco