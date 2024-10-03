More than 400 people show up for 2024 Taste of Hoover at Aldridge Gardens

Still image from video by Jon Anderson
More than 400 people came out to the 2024 Taste of Hoover event to sample food from Hoover restaurants and other food and beverage providers at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.
Guests were able to sample food and beverages from about 40 restaurants, catering companies and other food and drink providers.
They had a wide range of food choices, from pizza to barbecue, sushi, hamburger sliders, chicken, New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp, cheese grits, roast beef, and pimento cheese and pepper jelly pork rinds. Desserts and drinks were plentiful as well.
Jim and Bridget Walsh of Riverchase said it was their first time to come to the Taste of Hoover event. Jim Walsh said he liked the atmosphere and opportunity to try a lot of different things at once. In particular, he liked the pizza from Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, which just opened in Stadium Trace Village. He and his wife had driven by it but not had a chance to visit yet, he said.
Allan and Jackie Geisler of Vestavia Hills also were at Taste of Hoover for the first time. Allan Geisler said he found some German beer from Brock’s Gap Brewing Co. that he liked, and Jackie enjoyed the food from the La Paz Mexican restaurant.
Here’s a full list of participants in this year’s Taste of Hoover:
- Aww Shucks
- Baba Java Coffee
- Big Whiskey’s
- Brock’s Gap Brewing Co.
- Bushwhacker Spirits
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill
- Casual Pint
- City Bowls
- Classic Catering and Events
- Customs Café
- Darco Spirits
- Dread River Distilling Co.
- East 59 Café
- Edible Arrangements
- Emily’s Heirloom Pound Cakes
- Eugene’s Hot Chicken
- Grimaldi’s Pizzeria
- Happy Catering Co.
- Hero
- Jefferson State Community College Culinary & Hospitality Institute
- La Paz Restaurant & Catering
- Merk’s Tavern
- Michelle’s Chocolate Lab
- Newk’s Eatery
- Nothing But Noodles
- Phil Sandoval’s Mexican Restaurante
- R & S Food Service
- Red Eye Louie’s
- Rock N Roll Sushi
- Savoie Catering
- Saw’s BBQ
- Super Chix
- Sweet Claire’s Caboose
- Sweet Daddy’s Sweet Potato Pies
- Temper Coffee
- Tre Luna Bar and Kitchen/Tre Luna Catering
- Twin Peaks
- Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
- Walking Taco