More than 300 multi-family units, hotel, retail development proposed for Tattersall Park

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Ebsco Industries and Radiant Investments are proposing to put more than 300 multi-family units, a hotel, retail and restaurant development on 33 acres in Tattersall Park in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night is scheduled to consider plans for more than 300 multi-family housing units, a hotel and retail development on 33 acres left undeveloped in the Tattersall Park development next to Greystone.

The proposed Tattersall Park Village Center development is slated to go on land between the Publix supermarket and Pet Paradise facility on the east side of Tattersall Boulevard, according to plans submitted to the city of Hoover.

The proposal is to have up to 170 senior adult multi-family housing units, up to 137.5 other multi-family units, a hotel with up to 125 rooms, 23,000 square feet of retail space, a 12,500-square-foot sit-down restaurant and a central green space, records show.

The “senior adult” or “active adult” housing is defined as housing for anyone ages 55 and older. The minimum square footage for residential units would be 500 square feet, and there would be no minimum lot sizes. The maximum height of buildings would be five stories as proposed.

× Expand Land use plan courtesy of city of Hoover This is the proposed land use plan for the Tattersall Park Village Center, which is proposed to include more than 300 multi-family units, a hotel, retail and restaurant space on 33 undeveloped acres in Tattersall Park in Hoover, Alabama.

The owners of the property, Ebsco Industries and Radiant Investments, said in their application that the intent is to create a neighborhood commercial hub that is walkable and connected to adjacent neighborhoods.

Greystone residents in years past have successfully fought off proposals to put apartments or condominiums in Tattersall Park, and opposition is present again now.

More than 1,100 people have signed a petition on change.org against this proposed development.

“This is a grave concern to our community, as it can potentially disrupt our living environment dramatically,” the petition says. “The development is incompatible with our community’s lifestyle and values. It threatens to increase traffic and put a strain on our local resources. The proposed change will not add to the value of our community. Current zoning regulations ensure balance between residential peace and functional community structures. The requested changes are not in line with that balance and can lead to overpopulation problems and other related issues.”

As an alternative, the petition recommends an entertainment district.

“It’s time for us to say no to thoughtless and money-driven community development that can negatively affect our neighborhood and its serene living conditions,” the petition says. “We’re calling for careful, responsible development that values community input and impact.”

The Greystone community also previously fought off efforts to turn this same piece of property into an automobile dealership. The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously against that plan in 2019.

Monday night’s zoning board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Hoover City Hall, with a work session set for 5 p.m. Both meetings are open for the public to attend, and public comment is welcomed at the 5:30 p.m. meeting.