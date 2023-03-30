More Cowbell to play at 2023 Celebrate Hoover Day

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Jessica Rainer and her daughter, Amelia Rainer, of Riverchase ride one of the carnival rides at Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover in April 2022.

The 2023 Celebrate Hoover Day, Hoover’s main citywide festival, is scheduled for April 29 at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road.

This year’s festival will be much like past years, except for a change in the live entertainment, said Kelly Peoples, the city’s new events manager. Instead of having a variety of groups or individuals performing music, dance or demonstrations of things such as martial arts, the entertainment will be provided by a band called More Cowbell.

The band, named after a “Saturday Night Live” sketch from 2000 that starred Will Ferrell and Christopher Walken, plays cover songs by everyone from Marvin Gaye to Florida Georgia Line, Prince, Taylor Swift and Journey, according to its website.

Celebrate Hoover Day is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and More Cowbell is scheduled to play from 11:30 to 3, with a few breaks, Peoples said.

The festival as usual will have carnival rides, inflatables, a bungee jump station, petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, airbrush tattoos and a car show by the Dixie Vintage Antique Automobile Car Club, Peoples said.

The Hoover police and fire departments should have their specialty equipment and vehicles on display, and businesses and other organizations working with the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce will have an exhibitor tent, she said.

The event always includes food trucks, and volunteers will be handing out servings from a 10-foot-wide apple pie cooked in a giant oven.

The day begins with a ceremony to acknowledge veterans whose family members or friends have purchased brick pavers in their honor within the past year for the Veterans Plaza, next to the main pavilion at the park.