Moonlight Movies returns to Village at Lee Branch with "The Parent Trap"

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The Village at Lee Branch will host its next Moonlight Movies event on Thursday, Aug. 6, from 6-8 p.m. on the shopping center's green space.

This month's featured film is "The Parent Trap," offering families an opportunity to enjoy a movie under the stars in a relaxed outdoor setting.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for the free community event. Complimentary popcorn and Coca-Cola products will be provided while attendees watch the film.

Moonlight Movies is designed as a family-friendly evening of entertainment, giving residents a chance to gather with friends and neighbors while enjoying a classic movie outdoors.

The Village at Lee Branch is located at 1001 Doug Baker Blvd. Admission is free.