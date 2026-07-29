Moonlight Movies returns to Village at Lee Branch with "The Parent Trap"

× Expand Image courtesy of the Village at Lee Branch

The Village at Lee Branch will host its next Moonlight Movies event on Thursday, Aug. 6, from 6-8 p.m. on the shopping center's green space.

This month's featured film is "The Parent Trap," offering families an opportunity to enjoy a movie under the stars in a relaxed outdoor setting.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for the free community event. Complimentary popcorn and Coca-Cola products will be provided while attendees watch the film.

Moonlight Movies is designed as a family-friendly evening of entertainment, giving residents a chance to gather with friends and neighbors while enjoying a classic movie outdoors.

The Village at Lee Branch is located at 1001 Doug Baker Blvd. Admission is free.