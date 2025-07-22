Moonlight Movies returns to Village at Lee Branch Thursday, July 24

Moonlight Movies is returning to The Village at Lee Branch this Thursday, July 24.

This time, the movie is Disney/Pixar’s “Inside Out,” an animated film about a girl uprooted from her Midwest home when her father starts a new job in San Francisco. The girl, named Riley, is guided by her emotions — Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Sadness, who live in the “headquarters” control center inside her mind and often conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house and school, according to the IMDB website. The movie is rated PG for mild thematic elements and some action.

It  will be shown from 6 to 8 p.m. on a green space in The Village at Lee Branch shopping center. There will be free popcorn, cotton candy and soft drinks. Families are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs.