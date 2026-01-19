Miss Joyful Heart beauty contest set for special needs girls

× Expand Photo from Ali Mims Facebook page Miss Hoover 2026 Ali Mims

Miss Hoover 2026 Ali Mims is organizing a beauty contest for young ladies with special needs called Miss Joyful Heart.

The contest will be held on Saturday, Feb. 28, in the performing arts center at Spain Park High School at 1 p.m. It is open to any young lady with special needs, and there is no entry fee. Donations from the audience will be accepted at the door to cover the cost of the contest.

The registration deadline is Feb. 18. For more information or to obtain a registration form, email Mims at alimims051@gmail.com.