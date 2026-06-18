Miss Hoover, Miss Hoover's Teen contests set for Saturday, June 20

× Expand Photo by Malia Riggs Ali Mims is announced as Miss Hoover 2026 at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

The Miss Hoover 2027 and Miss Hoover’s Teen 2027 competitions will take place this Saturday, June 20, at 6 p.m. at the Hoover Library Theatre.

Ten young women are slated to compete for Miss Hoover 2027, and five young women will be competing for Miss Hoover’s Teen, said Stephanie Derzis, the new director of the Miss Hoover Foundation.

They will compete in fitness, talent and evening gown and answer a question on stage, as well as participate in private interviews with the judges earlier in the day, Derzis said.

Judges this year are: Barry Rowe, a health care administrator and certified judge for the Miss America and Miss Alabama organizations; Hoover Councilwoman Khristi Driver; city of Hoover public information officer Melanie Posey; Miss Alabama 1971 Ceil Jenkins Snow; and Tommy Tynes, a senior director at Protective Life Corp and member of the Miss Alabama Scholarship Foundation board of directors.

Ali Mims, who won Miss Hoover last year, and Grier Feldman, who won Miss Hoover’s Teen last year and went on to become Miss Alabama’s Teen 2026, are scheduled to be at the competition as well.

Miss Hoover is open to women ages 18 to 27, and Miss Hoover’s Teen is open to ages 14 to 17. The winner of Miss Hoover receives a $5,000 scholarship, and the winner of Miss Hoover’s Teen receives a $1,000 scholarship. Other assistance is provided to help them prepare for their respective state competitions as well.

The cost to attend the Miss Hoover and Miss Hoover’s Teen competitions is $25 cash at the door, with the admission price including a program. Doors open between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Organizers expect the event to last about 2½ hours.