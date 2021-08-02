Miss Hoover competition set for Aug. 15 at Library Theatre

× Expand Photo courtesy of Andrew Swindle. Caitlyn McTier of Sylacauga, who served as Miss Hoover for 2020 and 2021, will crown the 2022 winner in August.

The Miss Hoover 2022 competition will be held Aug. 15 at the Hoover Library Theatre.

The competition, open to women ages 18 to 25, will feature a Miss Hoover Outstanding Teen competition for young ladies ages 13 to 18.

The Miss Hoover Foundation will accept 12 to 13 young women for each competition, director Julie Bentley said. There is a limit because the foundation only has the Library Theatre rented for one day, and judges have time to interview only a total of about 25 young women, Bentley said.

These are considered “open” competitions, meaning the contestants do not have to live in Hoover.

Contestants have until Aug. 3 to submit an application, which must include a resume, essay, picture, talent declaration and music selection, if music is involved, Bentley said.

Miss Hoover contestants will be judged on their interview, on-stage social impact initiative pitch, talent, red carpet (evening gown) presentation and how they answer a question on stage, Bentley said.

The Miss Hoover Outstanding Teen contestants will be judged on their interview, fitness, evening gown and talent.

The winner of the Miss Hoover competition will receive a $5,000 scholarship, while alternates and preliminary winners will receive $200 each, Bentley said. The winner of the Miss Hoover Outstanding Teen competition will get a $1,000 scholarship, and the alternates and preliminary winners will get $100 each.

All contestants in both competitions must pay a $35 registration fee with the Miss America organization to participate in any and all Miss Alabama 2022 preliminary competitions.

The Miss Hoover 2022 contestants also must pay an additional $75 entry fee to the Miss America organization, while the Miss Hoover Outstanding Teen contestants must pay a $100 fee to the Miss Hoover Foundation, Bentley said.

Admission to watch the Miss Hoover 2022 competition will cost $20 at the door. Miss Alabama 2021 Lauren Bradford is scheduled to be the mistress of ceremonies, and Caitlyn McTier, who served as Miss Hoover for both 2020 and 2021, is scheduled to be there to crown this year’s winners. McTier was the fourth alternate in the Miss Alabama 2021 competition in June and received several additional scholarships there.

For an application packet, email Bentley at juliedbentley@gmail.com.