Metro Roundup: Trussville population swells 31% in 10-year period

× Expand Rendering courtesy of TurnerBatson A potential plan to renovate the Trussville Municipal Building is to expand the building out toward Main Street and build on to it vertically. That new addition could hold administrative offices, the city’s inspections department and more personnel.

The city of Trussville is booming, according to the latest census numbers.

The city’s population grew from 19,933 in 2010 to 26,123 in 2020, according to the recently released numbers, a 31% increase.

Here’s how that compares to other cities in the area:

Chelsea: 14,982

Mountain Brook: 22,461

Hoover: 92,606

Homewood: 26,414

Birmingham: 200,733

Vestavia Hills: 39,102

In terms of demographics, the city is 53% female, and is 89% white. The city is 6% Black, and 3.7% of residents are two or more races. Just under half of the city is between the ages of 18 and 65.

The median value of owner-occupied housing is $255,100, with an ownership rate of 90%. The median household income is $97,226, with a poverty rate of 5.2%.