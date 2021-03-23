Metro Roundup: Opera Birmingham to resume in-person shows with ‘Pirates of Penzance’

× Expand Image courtesy of Opera Birmingham Pirates of Penzance Opera Birmingham plans to present “The Pirates of Penzance” by Gilbert and Sullivan at Avondale Amphitheater in Birmingha, Alabama, on Saturday and Sunday, April 10-11, 2021.

After more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Opera Birmingham will resume in-person performances with a outdoor production of “The Pirates of Penzance” by Gilbert and Sullivan at Avondale Amphitheater on Saturday and Sunday, April 10-11.

There will be shows on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and a show on Sunday at 2 p.m., according to a news release from the company.

Due to the pandemic, masks will be required at the event, social distancing will be maintained and tickets will be digitally scanned at the entrance to reduce touch points.

“‘The Pirates of Penzance’ is the perfect show for us to bring back public performances after the challenging year we have all had,” General Director Keith A. Wolfe-Hughes said in the news release.

In the two-act comic opera, which premiered in New York City in 1879, a young man leaves a band of pirates, and crazy cut-ups ensue.

The show offers sentimental pirates, blundering police officers, absurd adventures and improbable paradoxes, according to the release.

“‘The Pirates of Penzance’ also includes one of the most famous patter songs in the history of musical theatre.

“It’s fun and light-hearted, full of great tunes that many people will recognize, and this is just a good time to get out and enjoy some fresh air,” Wolfe-Hughes said.

The local cast includes tenor Joe Robinson as Frederic, soprano Kathleen Farrar Buccleugh as Mabel, soprano Allison Sanders as Ruth, baritone Chris Farley as Pirate King, baritone Dan Seigel as Major General and Alexandria Bates as the narrator.

The production will also feature the Opera Birmingham Chorus and Samford Opera.

“We’re blessed to have really wonderful performers who call Birmingham home, and I’m glad we can feature them in this show,” Wolfe-Hughes said.

This original production is adapted and directed by Kristin Kenning and conducted by John Robertson, who will also accompany on piano.

Avondale Amphitheater is located in Avondale Park at 4101 Fifth Ave. S.

Tickets are general admission. Adult tickets start at $25. Student tickets are $10. Order online at operabirmingham.org.

For more information about Opera Birmingham and upcoming performances, call 205-322-6737 or go to the website.