Metro Roundup: Free admission to American Village on Memorial Day

American Village is open to the public with free admission on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.

The American Village Above and Beyond Award for outstanding service and patriotism will be given to The American Red Cross ﻿for supporting America's military and veteran families, serving those who serve our nation. The George Washington Award of Merit will be presented to Leadership Shelby County Class of 2019 Work Group 2 ﻿for their project to increase awareness of the Veterans Register of Honor and add to the number of veterans and active members of the United States Armed Forces included in the Veterans Register of Honor.

American Village will open Monday at 10 a.m. Scheduled events begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. “A Salute to Our Veterans” begins at 11 a.m. in Liberty Hall. The Montevallo Community Chorale will present a special musical tribute to veterans of the Vietnam War.

A wreath laying ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. in front of the National Veterans Shrine, and a Gold Star Memorial will take place at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel. Volunteers will be on hand in the Veterans Canteen to assist veterans and their families in filling out the paperwork for the Veterans Register of Honor. Family members are encouraged to bring photographs to scan, and service information to include.

Memorial Day events at the American Village include hands-on children’s activities, drilling with Washington’s Continental Army, 18th century games, Colonial Crime and Punishment, and opportunities to "meet" Patrick Henry and other revolutionary figures.

American Village is at 3727 Alabama 119 in Montevallo. For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit americanvillage.org.

--Submitted by Melanie Poole, American Village