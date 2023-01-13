Metro Roundup: Viva Vestavia ready for 28th year

× Expand Staff photo Nathan Marcus samples creole cuisine from Cajun Seafood House at Viva Vestavia 2017.

The 28th iteration of Viva Vestavia is set for Jan. 24 at the new Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

The event brings together a number of Vestavia Hills restaurants that provide food samples along with local beer, fine wines and a silent auction. This year’s event is set for 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Civic Center ballroom.

Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Director Michelle Hawkins said the chamber, which hosts the event, is still looking for restaurants to participate. It is free for restaurants to participate, and the chamber provides a table and can also provide assistance with serving, she said.

The event was, in previous years, held at the end of October at Hollywood Pools, but Hawkins said the chamber is “hoping for new traditions” with a new date and new location. As of press time, a list of participating restaurants was not available.

Fine wines will be provided by local distributor International Wines, Hawkins said. There also be a variety of silent auction items, she said.

Tickets are $50 and must be purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased online here. The new Civic Center is adjacent to City Hall at 1090 Montgomery Highway.