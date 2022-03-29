Metro Roundup: Birmingham's best bets for April 2022

COMMUNITY

April 1 & 2: Building with Bricks. Alabama Center for Architecture, 109 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. S. In this hands-on event for kids and adults, create architectural designs using LEGO bricks with an architect. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission free. 205-322-4386.

April 4 & 9: The Market at Pepper Place. 7 a.m-noon. 2829 Second Ave. S. Pepper Place will present the final two weekends of its Winter Market for 2022. Held indoors, the event features what’s growing in Alabama during the winter. Admission free.

April 9: Red Shoe Run Rockin' 5K. 8-11 a.m. 1617 Third Ave. S. The event, which raises money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama, features a 5K, a one-mile run and a virtual option, as well as a block party and family activities. For details and registration, go to runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/RMHCAREDSHOERUN.

April 9: CahabaQue. 1-5 p.m. Cahaba Brewing Company, 4500 Fifth Ave S., Building C. Hosted by Cahaba Brewing Co. and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama, this annual BBQ cook-off and fundraiser features teams of professionals and backyard grillers. Attendees can enjoy all-you-can-eat samples, craft beer and live music. General admission tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Children 10 and under are admitted free. VIP Tickets are $50. 205-996-5463.

April 23: Pink Palace Casino Night. 7 p.m. Soiree Event Gallery, 2132 Lorna Ridge Lane. The event features Las Vegas-style casino gaming, food, drinks, live music and silent auction to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama. Tickets are $100 and include hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine and $500 in charity gaming money. There will also be a cash bar. 205-996-5463.

× Expand Gumbo Gala

April 30: Gumbo Gala. Noon-3 p.m. Cahaba Brewing Company, 4500 Fifth Ave S., Building C. This 17th annual event features a gumbo cook-off and live music and benefits Episcopal Place, which provides affordable independent living for low-income seniors and adults with disabilities. Tickets are $20. 205- 939-0085.

April 30: ArtPlay Family Day. 1-3 p.m. ArtPlay, 1006 19th St. S. ArtPlay, a community arts education facility housed in a Victorian house near Five Points South, will host this spring tea party. Attendees can play games in the gardens with live music while tasting different types of teas. There will also be art activities and storytime. Admission is free.

April 30: Jazz Cat Ball. 6 p.m. Sheraton Hotel Downtown, 2101 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N. One of the largest animal rescue fundraisers in the South, the ball includes a black-tie gala, seated dinner, live music by The Big Beyond, a casino and online and live auctions. Proceeds benefit the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. For information, including ticket prices, call 205-942-1211 or go to gbhs.org/jcb22.

MUSIC

× Expand Bob Dylan

April 5: Bob Dylan. 8 p.m. BJCC Concert Hall. The legendary singer-songwriter will appear as part of his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour. For ticket information, go to bjcc.org.

April 21: Choral Evensong. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Cathedral Church of the Advent, 2017 Sixth Ave. N. The Cathedral Choir will sing this traditional Anglican service featuring beautiful prayers, lessons and anthems. Admission free. 205-226-3505.

March 31-April 3: Fiddler on the Roof. BJCC Concert Hall, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N. The American Theatre Guild presents this classic Broadway musical, which features such well-known songs as “If I Were A Rich Man” and “Tradition.” Tickets start at $40. For times and tickets, call 800-982-2787 or go to americantheatreguild.com/birmingham.

Through April 9: Mouse On The Move. 10 a.m. BJCC Theatre, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N. Birmingham Children’s Theatre presents the story of Nellie and Amelia, two adventurous mice ready to explore the world. The production is part of the BCT’s Theatre for Very Young Audiences series for children ages 5 and under. Adults $15; children $8. 205-458-8181.

April 8-24: Once. Red Mountain Theatre. 1600 Third Ave. S. This captivating musical is the only show with music to win an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Olivier Award and a Tony Award. Regular admission (ages 13 and up) starts at $25. Admission for children ages 2-12 starts at $20. For times and tickets, call 205-383-1718 or go to redmountaintheatre.org/once.

April 13-17: The SpongeBob Musical. 7:30 p.m. Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1200 10th Ave. S. Theatre UAB will present this adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon TV series “SpongeBob.” Directed by Valerie Accetta and Devin Ty Franklin with musical direction by Carolyn Violi. Admission $15 and $20; students $6; UAB employees and seniors, $10. For details, go to alysstephens.org/events.

April 22-24: Don Quixote. BJCC Concert Hall, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N. Alabama Ballet will present this classical ballet about a nobleman obsessed with stories of ancient chivalry. Don Quixote and his servant Sancho Panza battle imaginary enemies in order to rescue Dulcinea, the lady of his dreams. Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. For ticket prices, call 205-322-4300 or go to alabamaballet.org.

April 28-May 1: An Officer and a Gentleman. BJCC Concert Hall, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N. The American Theatre Guild will present this new musical, based on the Oscar-winning film. The play is on its first national tour. Tickets start at $35. 800-982-2787. americantheatreguild.com/birmingham

SPORTS

BIRMINGHAM BARONS (HOME GAMES AT REGIONS FIELD)

(For times and tickets, go to milb.com/birmingham)

April 8-10: Rocket City Trash Pandas, Regions Field

April 19-24: Biloxi Shuckers, Regions Field.