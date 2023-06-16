Metro Roundup: The Exceptional Foundation hosts Give-Back Restaurant Week June 19-22

The Exceptional Foundation will host its first summer restaurant week June 19-22 with a series of give-back days at restaurants.

During the designated days and times, each restaurant will donate a portion of its sales back to programs at The Exceptional Foundation.

A press release announcing the evening stated the foundation is grateful to all its partners for making this fundraiser possible. "Give-back nights provide an easy way to give back to The Exceptional Foundation and allow us to get to know our community partners," the release said.

June and July are two of the busiest months at The Exceptional Foundation, with more than 100 youth participants enrolled for summer camp.

Here is the schedule for Give-Back Restaurant Week

Monday, June 19:

Taco Mama Edgewood, 5-9 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20: Pihakis Restaurant Group Homewood locations:

Hero Doughnuts, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Little Donkey, 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Rodney Scott’s, 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21:

Edgewood Creamery, 5-10:30 p.m.

Mountain Brook Creamery, 5-10:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 22

Urban Cookhouse- Homewood, 5-8 p.m.

The Exceptional Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was established in 1993 to serve individuals with intellectual disabilities in the greater Birmingham area by targeting social and recreational objectives not met by educational institutions or the community at large. Learn more at exceptionalfoundation.org.