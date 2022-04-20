Metro Roundup: Special election called for potential Chelsea school system

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle

The proposal of forming a Chelsea City School system will be voted on in July.

Chelsea City Attorney Mark Boardman gave a first reading of an ordinance calling a special municipal election in the city of Chelsea on July 12 at City Hall.

The vote will be for the city to levy and collect an additional annual ad valorem tax for the purpose of providing funds for public school purposes.

In order to provide funds for public school purposes in the city, including the provision of school buildings and related facilities and the payment of debt incurred for them, the tax would be levied at the rate of 12.5 mills (1.25%).

Mayor Tony Picklesimer said this decision should be done by the residents, not the City Council.

“To not allow the citizens of Chelsea the right to vote on this, I strongly disagree with,” Picklesimer said.

Picklesimer said he realizes many are opposed to the property tax and formation of a school system, and asked what they are afraid of and said if they are convinced that this vote will fail, why are they so passionate that the vote should not take place?

“I promised you that it would be imposed only by a vote of the people,” he said. “Even though our council has the right by state law to impose 5 mills of property tax without a vote, I have kept that promise as well. If this council allows this vote to happen, and it fails, I will never bring another school initiative before the council for a vote in the remaining three years of my term. I will keep this promise as I have all of the others.”

He mentioned that turnout for previous elections in the city has never exceeded 25% of registered voters and hopes this will not be the case for this election.

After the mayor spoke, each member of the council was allowed to make a statement.

Cody Sumners said that while he has no doubt each person on the council wants to do what they think is best for the city and residents, they may have a different opinion on what the best decision is.

“A 12.5-mill property tax would equate to a 28% increase in each citizen's property tax bill, in addition to a recent increase on property tax due to reevaluations by the county,” he said. “This comes in time of record inflation. While many friends and neighbors are struggling financially, I refuse to ask them to pay higher taxes for something that is not an absolute necessity at this time. The proposal tonight is only one option. Another option can address facility upgrades that do not require any additional taxes. The city could leverage our current 1-cent tax in the bond market and use this for needed improvements for the schools in the Chelsea city limits. Before we make a decision, we should investigate all possible options, not just raising property tax.”

Scott Weygand is in support of the tax and said he wouldn’t support this if it was going to put the city or new school system in any sort of bind.

“We are looking at projected revenues with the 12.5-mill tax would be a little over $28 million, with expected expenses to be just over $24 million. That gap is what funds our school’s future, what will repair the schools, and what will push the city and school system into the growth of the future," Weygand said. "That's what we've got to have and what our our current system does not have — a growth plan, and this is how we fund it."

He gave examples of how much residents would be affected by the yearly property tax:

People with a home valued at $100,000 would pay $125/year.

People with a home valued at $200,000 would pay $250/year.

People with a home valued at $300,000 would pay $375/year.

Chris Grace said three council members are highly in favor of the tax and two are against it, and he falls in the middle.

“Three members believe the option before you is the first and best solution. and I happen to agree it is a feasible solution,” he said. “To that end, I will support putting it before citizens to discuss and decide. I plan to support the ordinance.”

Tiffany Bittner said now is the time to do something, and there is opportunity to do something great, and she believes this would be the best decision for the city for years to come.

“This could be a game changer for our city on so many levels. We need to try to best plan for the future,” Bittner said. “If we don't do anything now, we are missing a huge opportunity. This is not only going to affect us in the next five to 10 years, but 20 years down the road.”

She added there would be local control of funding, and a school board would have control of where money is spent, along with more accountability and ability to do capital projects.

Casey Morris said he was highly in favor of the idea when the discussion began, but after reading the feasibility study results, he interpreted it differently than the other council members.

“I also would like for us to strongly consider other options,” he said. “The county is willing to work with us, and we’re shutting the door. I differ [with other’s opinions] that this could be the best thing for our community. We need to strongly consider other options as opposed to the 12.5-mill property tax."

The City Council plans to vote on the ordinance May 3. If the ordinance is approved, then after the election takes place, the council then would meet seven days later (July 19) to declare the results.

Should the vote pass, the municipal taxes would be due on Oct. 1, 2023, and continue each tax year thereafter.

The City Council also: