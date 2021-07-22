Metro Roundup: Shelby County Sheriff's Office reaccredited

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has been reaccredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

The Sheriff's Office originally received CALEA accreditation in 2014 and was first reaccredited in 2017. This most recent reaccreditation will stay with the agency for another four years.

As part of the reaccreditation process, CALEA commissioners and assessors reviewed the Sheriff's Office's policies and procedures, operations and support services.

There are 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the United States, and only 5% of them have earned CALEA accreditation.

Sheriff John Samaniego said he remains committed to providing the highest level of professional law enforcement services to the residents and visitors of Shelby County and believes that his agency's voluntary participation in CALEA accreditation is a key part of accomplishing this goal.