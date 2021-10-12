Metro Roundup: Shelby County hopes to purchase mobile clinic with COVID funds

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. The Shelby County Commission meets in Columbiana, Alabama, on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.

The Shelby County Commission voted Monday to submit an application to use community development block grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to purchase a mobile testing and vaccination clinic.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs would administer the grant funds for the state and, if awarded, Shelby County would use the funds to address the block grant program’s national objective of “meeting other urgent community needs posing a serious and immediate threat to the health or welfare of the community where other financial resources are not available.”

In association with the nonprofit Community of Hope, the county is interested in exploring mobile equipment to do vaccinations and testing sites remotely throughout Shelby County to meet the needs of the underserved, at-risk and rural residents of the county, along with all residents being impacted by COVID-19.

“Anything that comes up as needed, we would have a mobile unit,” County Manager Chad Scroggins said. “We can take care of the communities that may have populations that don't move around quite as much. Community of Hope has been a very good provider to the community, including the jail population, 911 and the juvenile detention center. This is a good opportunity for us to take advantage of some of these federal grants.”

The Shelby County Commission also approved a $13 million revenue bond for capital improvements at Indian Springs School, including general classroom and administrative space, library renovations, gymnasium renovations, a storm shelter and a new dining facility. The school will own and operate the project and plan to pay off the bond in seven years. A local government has to approve the site location, which is why it was brought before the commission.

During the Oct. 11 meeting, the commission also:

Agreed to buy audio visual equipment for the County Services Buildings on U.S. 280 from Reliant Media.

Agreed to buy water fittings and accessories from Ferguson Waterworks.

Scroggins also informed the commission that the County Services Building on U.S. 280 is set to open Nov. 16.

Cheryl Naugher, the county's chief financial officer, provided an update on actual tax receipts for fiscal 2021, which ended Sept. 30:

Sales taxes were up almost $200,000 from the previous year.

Rental taxes were up more than $400,000.

Lodging taxes were up $810,000.

Gas taxes were up more than $438,000.

Rebuild Alabama taxes were up more than $365,000

“All of the revenue is continuing to grow or staying level,” Naugher said.

County Engineer Randy Cole mentioned in his report that a tunnel is being built under Shelby County 14 to connect Westminster School with Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church.

The next Shelby County Commission meeting is scheduled for Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Shelby County Administration Building in Columbiana.