Metro Roundup: Land purchases provide 1,850 acres for public recreational use

Two property closings that were approved last week will provide 1,850 acres for recreational opportunities in Shelby County in the future.

One piece of property involves 750 acres between Shelby County 41 and Shelby County 43 that were purchased by Shelby County to be used for trail running, walking and hiking. The County Commission amended its budget last week for the land purchase and plans to turn the land into another county park.

“This will be a long-term project to preserve and create space for residents to get out and enjoy the environment,” Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins said.

Ten acres of the property, formerly the Mt Laurel organic garden, will become the new Dunnavant Valley trailhead. There is currently minimal parking at the current trailhead, and this location will provide more spaces for trail users.

“This is a significant purchase by the county to set space available for many years to come,” Scroggins said.

The second closing that took place last week was the Forever Wild Land Trust board approving a second appraisal and purchase for property at Oak Mountain State Park. If it meets certain guidelines, more than 1,100 acres will be added to the state park. The property is what is seen at the King’s Chair area.

Scroggins said it’s exciting to have both projects happening at the same time.

Cheryl Naugher, Shelby County's chief financial officer, gave a monthly budget update to the Shelby County Commission and said all of the changes from July 2020 to July 2021 are positive. Revenues from sales taxes, rental taxes, lodging taxes and highway gas taxes all have increased, Naugher said.

Naugher also updated the commission on the projected fiscal 2022 budget, saying she used a conservative approach to be able to balance budget expenses versus revenues because there is so much uncertainty in the global market.

Some highlights from the proposed 2022 budget included:

Property tax: Projected revenues of $16,873,338

County sales and use tax: Projected revenues of $17,030,456

Rental tax: Projected revenues of $2,685,397

Building permits: Projected revenues of $1,068,944

Simplified Sellers Use Tax (online purchases): Projected revenues of $1,250,000 (which goes back to local school boards)

School safety initiative: Projected budget of $687,255 (will include an increase for the law enforcement contracts, whose costs have not changed since 2010).

The highway budget has a slight increase from the past several years, with total projected revenues of $19,007,775.

The landfill revenues are expected to increase 7.9% over the 2021 budget to $5,730,000.

Water services are expected to see a 3.3% increase in revenues to $12,482,024.

The general fund revenue projection for fiscal 20211 is $72,532,459.

“Cheryl has done a great job going through this line by line using different types of projection models and meeting with each department head,” Scroggins said. “I feel comfortable with the revenues and her conservative approach.”

The Shelby County Commission also passed three resolutions:

Agreeing to pay Thornton, Musso and Bellemin $9.87 per gallon for liquid copper sulfate.

Agreed to pay UWS Inc. almost $6.9 million to replace the water line along Old U.S. 280. The county plans to use funds from the American Rescue Plan to help pay for this project.

Agreed to pay up to $75,000 to help build a community center in Wilton if the town gets a community development block grant through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. The estimated cost for the community center is $523,785, and the block grant would cover only up to $300,000. Shelby County will provide grant assistance, project management and funding if the grant is approved.

The next Shelby County Commission meeting is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Shelby County Administration Building in Columbiana.