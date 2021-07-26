Metro Roundup: Red Mountain Theatre to hold youth auditions July 31

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The new Red Mountain Theatre campus is on Third Avenue in downtown Birmingham, Alabama.

Red Mountain Theatre soon will hold auditions for its next youth production, “The Addams Family Young@Part.”

The auditions will take place on Saturday, July 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with callbacks from 2 to 5 p.m., at the theater's new arts campus at 1600 Third Ave. S in Parkside.

Bradford Forehand, the director of education at Red Mountain Theater, said he is excited about seeing the turnout for the auditions.

“We’re excited to see all these talented kids in action,” Forehand said. “Theater education is at the core of what we do, and it’s going to be so much fun to see these kids bring this show to life.”

Kids auditioning will be asked to sing 16-32 measures of a song from memory, participate in a dance and perform a cold script read. The song can be one of the performer’s choosing, or Red Mountain Theatre can provide one for them. A pianist will be provided.

Performers are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes to dance and to bring a water bottle.

“The Addams Family Young@Part” is the authorized 60-minute edition of the Broadway musical for youth performers. The show will have rehearsals Aug. 23-Sept. 23, with four performances Oct. 1-3.

To sign up for auditions at SignUpGenius, click here.

For more information about Red Mountain Theatre’s youth programs, go to redmountaintheatre.org/education/performance-opportunities.