Oak Mountain State Park repurposing demonstration farm into dog park and event space

Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park The demonstration farm at Oak Mountain State Park is being turned into a dog park and event venue.

Oak Mountain State Park announced on Wednesday, April 12, that its demonstration farm soon will close, and the area will be developed into a dog park and event space.

The nearby area used by the demonstration farm will be developed into a dog park, including a small retail area for purchasing treats, toys and other items. The event space and dog park will be separated by fencing, and other new features will likely be added to the dog park over time.

Park officials report an increasing number of visitors arrive with dogs and said the addition of a dog park will make it easier for dog owners to interact with their pets in a safe environment. There will no fee to use the dog park after visitors pay the Oak Mountain State Park entrance fee at the gate.

The iconic red barn located near the park’s main entrance will remain and will be renovated and become a rental venue for parties, weddings and other events.

“We understand that the demo farm has been a treasured part of Oak Mountain State Park for a long time,” said Scottie Jackson, the central district superintendent for Alabama state parks. “This decision was not taken lightly, but we want to do what is best for the aging animals by making sure we find them happy retirement homes. We’ve always kept the well-being of the animals as a top priority, and that’s why we’ve been careful about who we allowed to adopt these animals.”

Retirement homes for many of the most popular animals have already been secured. A few residents remain and are heading to hand-selected homes selected by staff, who are conducting careful vetting to find appropriate homes for the aging animals.

“We realize that closing the farm will be disappointing to many of our longtime visitors, but we must do what’s best for the animals and for the long-term future of Oak Mountain State Park," Jackson said. "That’s why we’re also excited about creating a new amenity at the park for our visitors to enjoy.”

Other nearby areas, such as the stables and facilities for guided horseback riding, won’t be affected by the changes.

“We understand change isn’t always easy, but we believe this is in the best interest of the animals and for the future of Oak Mountain State Park," State Parks Director Greg Lein said. “We hope everyone will embrace these new amenities as we continue to improve all of our state parks.”

The farm is scheduled to remain open through April 30.