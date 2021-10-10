Metro Roundup: Old Baker Farm to offer slate of activities this October

× Expand Photo courtesy of Old Baker Farm

A fall tradition for many families is back this year.

Old Baker Farm opened its pumpkin patch Sept. 25, and it will continue through Halloween.

The farm will be open weekdays from 3 p.m. until dark, Saturdays from 9 a.m. until dark and Sundays from 1 p.m. until dark for visitors to go on a hayride, pick out a pumpkin and take part in other activities that include a corn maze, train ride, a petting farm and a “hay” ground. Other items available for purchase include sunflowers for $1 per stalk and cotton bolls, four for $1.

Admission is $11 ($10 cash) and includes a pumpkin. Children 1 year old and younger are admitted free.

Other fall events at Old Baker Farm include a Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m. The Festival Weekend, featuring local vendors selling handcrafted items, will be Oct. 23-24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Old Baker Farm is off U.S. 280 outside of Chelsea at 1041 Farmingdale Road in Harpersville. For more information visit oldbakerfarm.com.