Metro Roundup: Oak Mountain State Park celebrates new trail

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama State Parks Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship and Shelby County Commissioner Lindsey Allison cut the ceremonial ribbon for the new Lunker Lake Trail at Oak Mountain State Park on Friday, April 21, 2023 while joined by officials from Alabama State Parks and the Shelby County Commission.

Oak Mountain State Park unveiled its newest multi-use trail Friday, as officials from Alabama State Parks joined local officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new trail – known as the Lunker Lake Trail – circles the lake and provides views of the water as it meanders along the shoreline and through the forest. The trail was built through a partnership involving the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Shelby County Commission and the Shelby County Park and Recreation Authority.

“It’s always wonderful to offer a new outdoors activity at any of our 21 Alabama state parks,” said Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, in a press release. “We’re fortunate to work with our outstanding partners here in Shelby County to build this trail and help make Oak Mountain State Park better than ever. ”

The dirt trail stretches 2.8 miles, features varying widths and is designed to accommodate walking, running and mountain biking. The trail can be accessed near the Lunker Lake boat launch or from the Oak Mountain Bike Trailhead parking area.

“It’s so rewarding that we could all come together and build this trail at Oak Mountain State Park,” Shelby County Commissioner Lindsey Allison said. “Oak Mountain is clearly one of the top attractions here in Shelby County, and we love playing a role in helping the park continue to thrive. No one will be surprised if the Lunker Lake Trail becomes one of the park’s most popular trails for runners, mountain bikers or anyone who wants stroll through the woods and enjoy the park’s stunning natural beauty.”

The new trail is now officially open.