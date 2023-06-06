Metro Roundup: North Shelby Library to host Flag Day celebration

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The North Shelby Library in Shelby County, Alabama

The Cahaba-Coosa Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Oak Mountain Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will present a new American flag to the North Shelby Library at 5521 Cahaba Valley Road in a Changing of the Colors ceremony on June 14 at 1 p.m.

The ceremony will be conducted by the Cahaba–Coosa Color Guard. This group is made up of Compatriots who will be uniformed as either Continental Soldiers or Militiamen, or attired as Revolutionary era clergymen.

“The North Shelby Library is honored to receive a new American flag from the DAR and the SAR,” said Kath Etheredge, director of library services. “These chapters meet monthly at our library and have contributed many times to the enrichment of our patrons through donations and educational efforts. and this ceremony, with the presentation of a new flag to fly at the library, is a wonderful continuation of those efforts.”

The public is invited to attend the ceremony and to partake of cookies and lemonade inside the library afterward.